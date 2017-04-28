Law firm shut down by regulator

A law firm with four branches in West Yorkshire has been closed down by the Solicitors’ Regulation Authority.

Hellewell, Pasley and Brewer’s offices in Dewsbury, Birstall, Halifax and Ripponden are closed following an intervention by the authority.

The firm’s website has been suspended and phone calls to its offices went straight to a recorded message today.

The SRA said in a statement: “The Solicitors Regulation Authority has intervened into the practice of Richard Whitaker and Robert Wiggans at Hellewell, Pasley & Brewer, Daisy Hill, Dewsbury.

“The practising certificates of Richard Whitaker of Robert Wiggans have automatically suspended, so they cannot practice as solicitors.”

The SRA said it had appointed an agent to deal with all matters currently held by the firm.

Clients of Hellewell, Pasley and Brewer with queries should call Susie Dryden, of Blake Morgan, on 023 8085 7270, or by e-mail interventions@blakemorgan.co.uk

The statement added: “The SRA will now complete its investigation and decide on the appropriate course of action. There is no timescale for how long this work will take.”