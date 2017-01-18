LEEDS BOMB SCARE: Latest on city centre drama

Shoppers are being allowed to return to Victoria Gate in Leeds following a bomb scare this morning.

A suspicious package found nearby has now been declared safe.

Am army bomb disposal robot works at the scene

The item was discovered just after 8.30am on Harewood Street, close to the John Lewis store.

Army bomb disposal experts were called in and examined the device. Although a controlled explosion was initially expected to take place, this was not eventually required. Police forensic teams are now investigating the scene.

Cordons have now been lifted and shoppers and residents who had been evacuated were allowed to return inside.

A witness claimed that a man had been seen behaving suspiciously after abandoning the package.

The army were called in to detonate the device

Paul Dunphy, an actor, was evacuated from his nearby flat. He posted on Twitter that the ‘device’ had been placed in his building’s back yard, opposite John Lewis .

“The package is small, wrapped in tin foil and had a large aerial protruding from it like an old-style cordless phone. Pushed next to gate.” he said.

“John Lewis camera caught male inserting package into space, taking photo before leaving."

Video by Gurdas Roth.