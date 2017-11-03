Leeds cricket club needs your votes to help fund junior coaching

A south Leeds cricket club is appealing for help in its bid to receive a slice of a national funding pot.

Morley Cricket Club is one of a series of causes chosen by the Aviva Community Fund to be featured on its website.

The fund offers cash grants to projects across the country which help their communities.

But in order to win a share of the funding, the cricket club is relying on online votes as it competes with other worthy projects.

The club is hoping to use the cash to buy a new electronic score box for cricket games, and to pay for coaching for its junior teams. It runs junior cricket teams from the under 9s to under 15s age groups, which are staffed entirely by volunteers.

Noel Bullock, from the club, said: “This grant will enable the club to put two of it’s volunteers through the level two England Cricket Board Coaching Course and also pay for a professional coach to help run the weekly training.

“In doing this we envisage this will encourage more people to participate in the sport from a young age and help keep people involved when numbers in the sport currently seem to be dwindling.

“There are a number of people who give up a large amount of their time in order to do this which the parents recognise and as a result the club feels more like a family.”

The club is also bidding for a grant to install an electronic score box for cricket games, to meet the criteria for the 2018 Bradford Premier League season. Voting for projects in the fund is now open.

People can cast up to 10 votes for their favourite cause on Aviva’s website. Voting closes on November 21.

For more information, or to vote, visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk