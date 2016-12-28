Leeds mum's family photo wins national acclaim

A Leeds mum's touching family snap has been chosen as one of the winners of a national photography competition.

Jane McColl, from Morley, submitted this image of her husband and 18-month-old son as part of eHarmony's Love Captured competition, which asked entrants to share photos which represent the meaning of love.

Jane's photo came seventh after judges chose a top 10.

"This is one I took in the summer when my son was 18 months old. I took a series of them lying on this blanket and they were giggling and pulling faces – it was this series of pictures that really made me see the bond between father and son and how many mannerisms and looks they shared. This is my favourite picture of them together, with that mutual laughter and love in their eyes," said Jane.