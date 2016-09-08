Brave ladies of WI bare all for charity calendar shoot

THEY are the fearless ladies from Leeds who have most definitely got nudes for you.

More than 30 members of the Rhubarb & Custard Morley Women’s Institute have stripped off for a fundraising calendar.

They came up with the idea after a visit last year to Leeds Grand Theatre to see The Girls, the Gary Barlow-penned musical about the famous WI members from North Yorkshire who kickstarted the craze for the public appearing in saucy calendars.

The Leeds women, who range in age from mid-20s to mid-50s, unveiled their contribution to the genre at Morley Town Hall last week.

Morley WI president Rachael Kennedy, who is one of the stars of April’s page in the calendar, said: “I am so proud of everybody who took part. It has been a fantastic experience. They all had their own special reasons for getting involved, whether that was knowing someone who has had cancer or, in some cases, wanting to give their self-confidence a bit of a boost.

The pictures were taken by WI member Kate Campbell, from Morley-based Campbell’s Photography.

She said: “It was a real privilege to photograph these brave ladies who all had their own reasons for taking part.

“They made it very easy for me as a photographer, we laughed together and sometimes cried. This truly inspiring experience will stay with me forever.”

It is hoped the venture will raise £10,000 for the Brain Tumour Research & Support charity, formerly known as Andrea’s Gift.

Charity manager Rachel Finlay said: “We are so impressed with the bravery of the WI ladies in Morley. We hope the calendar raises lots of much-needed funds to support our valuable work.”

Calendars cost £10 each and can be ordered by e-mailing morleywicalendarsales@hotmail.com