Concerns for safety of missing Gildersome teenager

Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from Gildersome.

Jessica Hopkins was last seen at her home in Gildersome at about 4pm yesterday (Tuesday).

She is described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with long black hair.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are very concerned for Jessica’s welfare and urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist us in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 1765 of September 20.