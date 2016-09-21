Fresh appeal in hunt for wanted Leeds man

Police have made a fresh appeal for information in the search for a man from Leeds wanted in connection with “serious offences”.

Craig Smith, from Crossgates, is wanted on recall to prison after an incident on August 20.

Smith is wanted in connection with firearms and threats to kill offences.

Police have searched 35 addresses in the hunt for the 47-year-old during the last month but have been unable to trace him.

He had been released on licence in September last year after serving part of a sentence for drugs offences and driving without insurance.

Officers said they believe he does not pose a threat to the wider community, but he should not be approached.

Smith is described as being 5ft 10ins, of heavy build, and has links from across Leeds to North Yorkshire.

Police said he may sleeping rough and is known to frequent the Yorkshire coast, particularly Scarborough and Whitby.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar, from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Although a month has passed we are continuing to make extensive enquiries to trace Craig Smith for questioning over what are serious offences.

“While he could be anywhere in the country, we are aware he has been known to frequent the east coast of North Yorkshire, particularly Scarborough and Whitby, and I would like to appeal specifically to people in those areas who may have seen him or who have any information on his whereabouts.

“We remain fully committed to securing his arrest over these matters and would urge anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch.

“While we do not believe he presents a threat to the wider community, anyone who sees him should not approach him but should contact the police immediately on 999.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting log 862 of August 27 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.