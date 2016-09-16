Leeds care service placed in special measures

An Under-staffed care home in South Leeds has been placed into special measures by a health watchdog.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Owlett Hall in Drighlington as “Inadequate” in a new report.

The service cares for more than 50 people and has units that offer rehabilitation care, short-term respite and long-term care.

Inspectors from the CQC said that, during the inspection in June, there was no registered manager at the home and there were not always enough staff.

The report said: “People who used the service, visiting relatives and staff told us there was not enough staff to meet people’s needs.

“We observed sometimes there were no staff around and people did not receive care in a timely way.”

Concerns were also raised by inspectors about the lack of equipment available which caused delays in providing care.

They found residents were not able to have a bath because there was not one working.

The report said: “Staff told us the service was well maintained, however, several raised concerns about the lack of equipment such as hoists, which sometimes resulted in a delay in providing care.”

But the report praised staff for being kind and caring.

It was judged to be “Inadequate” for being safe, effective and well-led and rated as “Requires Improvement” for being caring and responsive.

A spokesperson for Bondcare, which runs the care service, said: “Positive meetings have been taking place and an agreed action plan is being worked through.

“Extra support has been put in place and we are fully committed to bringing the home back to the highest standard of care. The safety and welfare of all the residents is our priority.”