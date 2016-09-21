Local politician David Daniel dies aged 75

Local politician, trade union official and co-founder of the Yorkshire Society, David Daniel has passed away aged 75.

Mr Daniel, who died on Saturday, undertook extensive work in the public eye, beginning his political career as Borough councillor for Dewsbury in 1966, eventually serving as West Yorkshire’s last County Council Chairman from 1985 until 1986.

In 1978 he made national headlines after successfully leading a campaign to change Buckingham Palace rules that restricted garden parties to married couples only.

Nephew Ross Daniel said: ”He was a local man his whole life, a passionate Yorkshire man.

“His private life was his public life, the work he did in politics and with the Yorkshire Society.

“He always had some good stories to tell but was at his happiest in the public eye.”

Ross added that Mr Daniel was particularly proud of his efforts as Founder Non-executive Director of Radio Aire and serving on the Leeds Bradford Airport Committee.

Mr Daniel served most recently as UKIP’s Leeds branch chairman, from 2006 until 2014.

He and his late wife, Pamela, did not have any children.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds, on Thursday, September 29 at 1pm for his funeral service.

Family flowers are requested only please but a donation box will be available in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.