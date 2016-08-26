Morley burglar was caught on camera

A burglar who was caught on camera breaking into a shed at a pub during his latest crime spree has been returned to jail.

Anthony Vaughan was arrested after he was recognised from CCTV footage taken outside the Carriers Arms, Glen Road, Morley, on June 26 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the landlord checked the footage after noticing that a padlock had been broken on the door of the shed in the private garden at the rear of the pub.

Two men could be seen coming out of the shed around 7.20am. One of the men was carrying a strimmer.

The footage was shown to police and an officer recognised Anthony Vaughan.

Vaughan was also responsible for breaking into a car on South Street, Morley, shortly after 11pm on July 6.

He stole a laptop, mobile phone and a rucksack from the vehicle.

Vaughan and another man were stopped by officers in the early hours of the next morning on Oddfellows Street

Patricia Doherty, prosecuting, said Vaughan appeared to be acting suspiciously in an area near to some bins.

Vaughan claimed he was looking for items which he could sell in a car boot sale.

Officers looked in the area and found the stolen rucksack and laptop along with a police-style baton, a torch, gloves and socks.

Vaughan was searched and found in possession of a screwdriver.

Vaughan, 35, of Middleton Road, Morley, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and going equipped for burglary.

The court heard he has convictions for 53 previous offences.

Felicity Hemlin, for Vaughan, said the offences were committed to feed his addiction to heroin.

Miss Hemlin said Vaughan had been managing to tackle his addiction but had lapsed into offending again.

She said: “He understands it must be a custodial sentence and he accepts that his actions were wrong.”

Vaughan was jailed for two years, five months.

