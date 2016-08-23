SLIDESHOW: It’s a fun day to help the RSPCA animals

Leeds and Wakefield’s RSPCA branch held its fund raising family fun day last Saturday.

The animal centre hosted visitors at is summer fair with children getting in for free and prizes were up for grabs with its raffle.

The East Ardsley centre relies on donations to keep running so the staff can protect, treat and re-home animals.

