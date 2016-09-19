Thug jailed for setting dogs on victim during attack at tower block

A drunk thug who set his bull terrier dogs on his ex-girlfriend’s neighbour during a disturbance outside her home has been jailed.

Robin Parker, 44, was locked up for 18 months after a court heard he unleashed the animals and encouraged them to bite the victim.

Parker then used the metal dog leash to hit the victim across the face before punching his ex-partner on the nose.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim suffered puncture wounds to his ankle after being bitten by one of the Staffordshire bull terriers during the incident on February 11 this year.

Jeremy Lindsay, prosecuting, said Parker had spent the day drinking and smoking cannabis when he went round to his former girlfriend’s home at the Cottingley Heights tower block where they both have flats.

Parker had the two animals with him at the time as he banged repeatedly on the door.

Mr Lindsay said the neighbour came outside and was attacked when he asked Parker to stop banging on the door.

The prosecutor said: “It seems the defendant was goading the dog to bite him. He suffered puncture wounds to his ankle area and bruising to his shoulder.

“The incident lasted over ten minutes.”

Parker’s former partner was attacked when she opened the door and suffered cuts to her nose and lip. After Parker was arrested he denied carrying out either of the attacks but said he could not recall anything because he had been drinking and smoking cannabis.

Parker pleaded not guilty to two offences of common assault and being in charge of dogs which were dangerously out of control.

He was found guilty of all three offences after a trial before magistrates earlier this year.

Magistrates committed the case to the Crown court after that hearing as they believed that they did not have sufficient sentencing powers.

Parker has previous convictions for drink and drug-related disorder.

Timothy Jacobs, mitigating, said Parker continued to deny the offences.

He urged judge Rodney Jameson, QC, to impose a suspended sentence as his daughter and grandchild would lose the tenancy of the flat they shared with him if he was sent immediately to custody.

The judge told Parker that the offence was too serious for anything but an immediate prison sent to be imposed.

Parker was also disqualified from having a dog for eight years.

