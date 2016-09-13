Travellers parked on junior football club pitch in Leeds

Travellers have set up camp on playing fields in Leeds used as a pitch by a junior football club.

Leeds City Council said it was aware of caravans parked on Glen Road Recreation Ground, in Morley, today (Tuesday).

The council said it is currently working with the police.

The pitch is used by children who play football for Morley Glen Juniors team.

Morley Town Councillor Noel Bullock said: “I first heard about it last night.

“It’s annoying because there were some travellers at the leisure centre in Morley a while back too.”

Coun Bullock said the team may have to train and play matches at another venue while the travellers are on the site.

The fields are adjacent to the pitch used by Morley Town football club.