TV couple cook up a treat for charity

A Leeds charity benefited from top quality food thanks to a special lunch.
St George’s Crypt, a Christian charity that supports people sleeping rough, was paid a visit by nationally-renowned restauranteur Bobby Patel and his head chef wife Minal.
The couple, who run the Drighlington-based Prashad restaurant and were runners-up on Gordon Ramsay’s Best Restaurant TV series, prepared 60 lunches for the charity’s clients.
Daz Smith, who is warden for St George’s Crypt, said: “Our clients really enjoyed the food, and described it as ‘brilliant’, ‘delicious’ and ‘exquisite’.”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.