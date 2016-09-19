Views wanted on Post Office relocation plans

Gildersome Post Office could be set to move to new premises and be open for longer, under new proposals.

The Post Office is planning to relocate the branch from its current base on Street Lane to Bownass News on Harthill Parade, 550 metres away.

The new open-style branch would be open seven days a week until 8pm Monday to Saturday.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Should the move go ahead, the branch would open 7.30am–8pm Monday to Saturday and 8.30am until noon on Sundays.

This would offer an extra 32-and-a-half hours of Post Office service every week.

The proposed move, in agreement with the current postmaster, is part of major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Suzanne Richardson, regional manager, said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The consultation closes on Thursday, October 27.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk or you can ring 03457 223344.