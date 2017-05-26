More than 300 miles of roadworks are lifted this Bank Holiday

Highways England is lifting more than 300 miles of roadworks to help people travelling this May bank holiday.

Almost 98 per cent of motorways and strategic A roads will be roadworks-free over the bank holiday.

Highways England is completing 184 and suspending 162 miles of roadworks by 6am on 26 May until 12.01am on 30 May.

In Yorkshire and the North East two major events will be taking place in the region this weekend and drivers are advised to plan their journeys.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend is being held at Burton Constable Hall in Hull on May 27 and 28 and the SkyLive air show will be held at Durham Tees Valley Airport on Saturday May 27.

Click here to see a map showing the locations of lifted and completed schemes.

Here is a list of the roadworks which have been lifted:

M62 junctions 32 to 33 (near Pontefract). Resurfacing - 3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

A63 Melton to Welton (near Hull). Cycleway improvements - 1.4 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

A64 Scotchman Lane to Whitwell (near York). Resurfacing - 1.8 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

M1 junction 34 / A631 Tinsley Viaduct (near Sheffield). IKEA development - 0.8 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

A1M junctions 37 to 36 (near Doncaster). Parapet renewal - 0.8 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

M180 junctions 4 to 3 (near Scunthorpe). Parapet renewal - 1.9 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

A1 junctions 74 to 73 (near Newcastle upon Tyne). Bridge repairs - 3.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

A1 junction 73 (near Newcastle upon Tyne). Electrical repairs - 0.3 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

A19 Tontine (A172) to Osmotherley (A684) (near Northallerton). Carriageway resurfacing - 2.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

M1 junctions 11 to 12 (near Dunstable). Construction of new M1 junction 11a - 2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the late May bank holiday period.

To ensure you have a safe journey, before you set off make sure to:

Check fuel. Make sure you have enough to get to your destination.

Check tyres. Prior to setting off on a long/significant journey, check your tyre pressure and the condition of your tyres, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear and make sure the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, which is the legal limit.

Check engine oil. Use your dipstick to check oil before any long journey, and top up if needed. Take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual.

Check water. To ensure you have good visibility, always keep your screenwash topped up so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen.

Check your lights. If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself at risk. In addition, light malfunctions can be a reason for your vehicle to fail its MOT.