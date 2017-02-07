Morley Academy lauded in the House of Commons

Morley Academy has received glowing praise in Parliament following the school’s prestigious World Class Schools Quality Mark.

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons last week, Morley MP Andrea Jenkyns asked the Prime Minister Theresa May to join her in congratulating the Academy on its success.

The award recognises secondary schools that provide a high standard of teaching and improve pupils’ progress and achievements.

The Prime Minister congratulated the whole team at the Morley Academy, and the work The GORSE Academies Trust is doing to drive up excellence and improve outcomes for the pupils.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the government’s determination to drive up standards nationwide, so that all Academies can be at the same level as Morley Academy.

Andrea Jenkyns said: “I have had the opportunity to visit The Morley Academy a few times and the pupils always impress me with their levels of engagement, knowledge and enquiry.

“I feel these characteristics are a testament to the great work the teachers, staff and everyone involved are doing to provide a quality education for their pupils, and I am delighted they are being recognised with the ‘World Class Schools Quality Mark’ award.

“I look forward to supporting The Morley Academy and other local schools in Parliament further.”

Morley Academy Principal Leanne Griffiths said: “We greatly appreciate the time that Andrea and her team have given to helping students at The Morley Academy have a glimpse of life as a member of Parliament.

“It is an honour to have the work of the academy and Trust recognised within Prime Minister’s questions.”