This is another photo in a series of pictures which have kindly been loaned to us by Leeds Library and Information Service, which manages the online photographic archive www.leodis.net.

This image shows a 1969 view of Barker Square looking towards the junction with Commercial Street. A line of washing hangs across the street.

If you have any old pictures of Morley or the surrounding area you would like to see on our pages, email them to editorial@morleytoday.co.uk with a brief description.