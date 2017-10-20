Officers searching for missing Leeds man

Police are say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Leeds.

Danny Love, 34, from Morley, was reported missing at around 2.30am today (Friday).

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace Mr Love.

Detective Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of Leeds District CID, said: “Danny’s family are very concerned for his welfare and we urgently need to trace him and check he is okay. We would like to reassure him that we are only interested in speaking to him with regards to his welfare and he is not wanted.

“Officers are out conducting searches and making enquiries to find him and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who knows his current whereabouts.”

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, stocky, with short black hair, which is shaved at the sides. He only has one hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 135 of October 20