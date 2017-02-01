‘Our council tax rate will not increase’

Morley Town Council is proposing to keep its element of council tax the same for the next financial year.

The council, which represents seven wards - Central, Churwell, Elmfield, Scatcherd, Teale, Topcliffe and Woodkirk - said it was not planning to raise the costs its parishioners pay for local services.

Town council leader Coun Robert Finnigan said: “We know that many people are struggling to pay their bills and we think it is right to keep the town council precept the same as in previous years.”

Some of the council’s spending includes providing additional street cleaning in the town centre, support with gritting in cold weather, and grants to local community groups.

People living in the area pay council tax to Leeds City Council as a contribution towards the cost of public services.

The total amount is calculated by adding together money needed by local town and parish councils if there is one in the area, the city council, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the Environment Agency, the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority.