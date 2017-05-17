Outgoing mayor pays tribute to people of Morley

The outgoing Mayor of Morley, councillor Bob Gettings, has paid tribute to the people of the town after his year in the post.

Mr Gettings and his wife, the Mayoress Lesley Gettings, both raised plenty of funds over the past 12 months whilst at the same time attending various events and helping promote the town.

Mr Gettings says that his term has been busy but highly rewarding.

“It’s been a really busy year but one that’s been enjoyable,” he told the Morley Observer.

“What’s been so good has been meeting people, the ordinary people of Morley and they have been so pleased to see us.

“Whether that be when we visit schools or churches, people seem to really respect the role which is great to see.”

There are a clutch of charities that Mr Gettings has helped raise vital funds for during his term.

They include The Royal British Legion, Wakefield Hospice, Air Cadets, Newlands and Denshaw Residents Association, Help the Heroes and many more.

Mr Gettings said: “On my last day I was busy visiting Martin House Children’s Hospice where I presented a cheque for £1,245 raised from the raffle from my Mayor’s Ball.

“That was a great occasion - just one of many.

“I have to say one of the most memorable was the remembrance for the Battle of the Somme last November.

“That was quite a moving experience.”

The past year was Mr Gettings’ second stint in the role, after serving as Mayor in 2010.

And as for a potential third stint in the job, Mr Gettings steadfastly ruled it out.

“Definitely not,” he added.

“I think I’ve done my bit and at 71 it’s someone else’s turn.”

His successor is councillor Robert Finnigan.