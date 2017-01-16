Paw-fect day for shoppers at the White Rose Shopping Centre

White Rose Shopping Centre is ensuring this Blue Monday wasn’t a glum one by hosting an area where customers can visit with puppies and dogs from the local Guide Dogs branch, to lift their spirits on what is reportedly the most depressing day of the year.

Falling on the third Monday of January, Blue Monday takes into account the winter weather, time since Christmas and money spent on celebrations, and failed New Year’s resolutions to culminate in the most morose day of the year.

However, White Rose is combating the sullen date with a cheerful day of furry friends, charitable acts, and prize giveaways to bring a smile to customers’ faces.

In addition to the delight that a dogs can offer, research through fMRI technology has revealed that the midbrain region – the area responsible for pleasure – lights up when people support a worthy cause. So, customers in the centre have been able to donate to Guide Dogs throughout the event – although a donation is not compulsory for a visit with the pups.

Steven Foster, General Manager of White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We don’t like the thought of our customers having anything but a delightful time at White Rose, so we’re working with Guide Dogs to wholeheartedly combat Blue Monday while also supporting a good cause – a reason for smiles all round.”

Customers still have time to visit with the dogs at the centre until 6pm today.