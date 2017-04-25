PICTURES: Drigbox Derby sees over 60 drivers compete

The Drigbox Derby took place earlier this month with plenty of interest in the popular annual event.

The day saw a total of 10 soap box entries and more than 60 drivers compete, as the people of Drighlington and surrounding areas turned out in force.

With a fun fair, catering and army vehicle display, there was plenty of attractions to keep people busy.

Brad Cattle was among the winners, scooping the fastest soap box whilst the 12 Morley Scout Group secured the Mayor’s trophy for the Best Go Kart.