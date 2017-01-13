Plan to build new Aldi in Drighlington is scrapped

A new Aldi store which was expected to bring 50 jobs to Drighlington will no longer be built.

The supermarket chain has announced that it will no longer press ahead with plans for the shop at the Perkin Industrial site on King Street.

A spokeswoman said: “Aldi have announced that following months of site investigations and dialogue with the site owner, they can confirm that they are regrettably no longer progressing with their plans for a new store in Drighlington.”

“Previously unknown mine workings were identified which, together with high levels of remediation costs, have meant that the site is no longer a viable option for Aldi.

“Aldi would like to thank members of the community who supported the scheme.”

Mark Taylor, Property Director for Aldi Stores had earlier stated that the multi-million pound investment would bring 50 jobs and that the company would work with the Leeds City Council’s Employment and Skills department to ensure they were made available for local people.

Morley north councillor Robert Finnigan said the announcement that the development would not longer go ahead was bad news for the village.

He said: “We are very disappointed after all the support that the ward councillors and local parish council have given to this development.

“It would have brought real positives to the village, creating new jobs and it would have been a big help for local residents, who would not have to travel to do their supermarket shopping.

“It would have also tidied up a site that it in a poor state, and one that at this particular point, I would describe as an eye sore.

“I have asked Aldi to meet with us this month to discuss what other options there might be to still bring this development locally, either in Drighlington or elsewhere across Morley and the surrounding areas.”

Plans to demolish existing industrial buildings on the site and build the new supermarket were given the go-ahead by Leeds City Council in December 2015.

Sixty two letters were submitted in favour of the proposal, as well as a petition of 378 signatures of support. Ten objections were raised in relation to highways and noise.

