Police name Leeds United fan who died after assault outside Morley pub

A man who died after an assault outside a Morley pub has been identified as Andy Hullah.

Police confirmed he died following the incident outside the Shoulder of Mutton on Howden Clough Road.

The victim, thought to have died on Friday, was a 49-year-old Leeds United fan.

He was left in a critical condition in hospital following the October 28 assault.

Aaron Bellas, aged 26, of Howden Clough Road, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last Monday and was remanded in custody, pending a further hearing at Leeds Crown Court on November 27.

A 28-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Officers are not in a position to release any more details at this time, said a police spokesman.