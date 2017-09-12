Poorly pooch is found on streets of Morley

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a suffering spaniel-type dog was found in Morley in a “terrible state” over the weekend.

The animal charity was called to Lewisham Street on Sunday, September 10.

Once there, they found the female dog was found emaciated with bald patches over most of her body due to a skin condition.

The poorly pooch was discovered by RSPCA staff shortly after 9pm.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Bethel collected the dog.

She said: “It would be obvious for anyone to see that she is in need of urgent veterinary attention.

“She is in a terrible state.

“Her bones are visible through her skin which is red and sore.

“She is quite timid, and flinched when I went to touch her.

“But she did allow me to carry her into the vets and came to me for a cuddle before I left.”

The dog was not wearing a collar or microchip, as is required by law.

Therefore there has been no way for the RSPCA to trace her owners.

RSPCA inspector Bethel added: “She is a beautiful dog with a lovely friendly face.

“I’m hoping that someone will recognise her and get in touch.

“She hasn’t got into this condition overnight, and I feel sure that anyone who has seen her in this state will have noticed her.

“Please call us on our inspector appeal line 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”

To help the RSPCA continue investigating incidents like this please visit the website at www.rspca.org.uk/give.

Alternatively text the word LOVE to 87023 to give £3 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).