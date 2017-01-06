Poppy appeal raises over £39k

Morley’s branch of the Royal British Legion is toasting a fine year after raising just under £40,000 in 2016.

Two years ago the branch was faced with a challenge of who would take over the organisation of the Morley Poppy appeal, but thankfully husband and wife Brian and Lesley Griffin rose to the challenge.

And their work paid off last year as the branch raised £34,000 before various add-ons bumped it up to £39,000.

The Mayor of Morley, Councillor Bob Gettings, praised the pair’s leadership and also the generosity of people in the town.

He said: “Lesley and Brian were so inspirational last year.

“Myself and the Mayoress were inspired, along with others to volunteer and help this cause.

“The end result is staggering and it is a lot of money from a small town, but one with a generous heart.

“I thought I would hold a reception for all those who collected as I am so proud of everyone.”