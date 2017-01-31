Revamp worth £200,000 set for Morley Library

A cash injection of more than £200,000 will be ploughed into improvements for Morley Library.

The revamp will include the one stop centre being moved from Morley Town Hall into the Commercial Street building later in the year.

27 October 2006...Morley Library 100th birthday celebrations.

It is part of Leeds City Council’s programme agreed by the executive board whose aim is to put services where they are needed the most.

Now known as community hubs, there are 19 one stop centres across the city which offer advice on housing services, library services, job searching and access to computers.

Morley Library was identified as being in need of significant repairs and moving the centre into the library was seen as a logical step.

Councillor Debra Coupar, the council’s executive member for communities, said: “Through our extensive community hub programme, we are providing somewhere where residents living in communities across Leeds, will be able to access under one roof important services, information and advice.”

The move has been welcomed by Morley Borough Independent Councillors

Coun Bob Gettings said “This is a good news story for Morley residents. The library already offers excellent facilities but there will be an improved one stop shop operating alongside our excellent library staff.”

Coun Judith Elliott said “This is an excellent proposal and has our full support.

“We are also exploring the options to use the space that will be left in Morley Town Hall following the move for Morley Heritage Centre.

“It has always been our ambition to move the heritage centre to the town hall and this proposal may provide that option.”

More information on the move will be on display shortly at the library and at the current one stop centre.