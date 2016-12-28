Rhinos ace in festive visit to children’s hospital

Leeds Rhinos star Adam Cuthbertson brought festive joy to children who spent Christmas Day in hospital.

The Australian delivered hundreds of toys to young patients at Leeds Children’s Hospital (LCH).

The 31-year-old raised more than £1,000 by selling his jerseys and kit - and the Rhinos helped his cause by pledging support and donating even more toys.

This is the second successive year that Adam, who joined the club in 2014, has visited the hospital to hand out festive treats.

Adam said: “When myself and another player visited the hospital during Christmas 2014 we were very touched, particularly by one little girl who was battling cancer and loved Leeds Rhinos.

“Last year I thought there would be no better way to spend Christmas than to take some toys into the kids who are in hospital on Christmas Day and put some smiles on their faces.

“This year I offered up some of me and the boys’ training gear and jerseys and we held an auction at the club shop.

“It’s amazing how people come together this time of year.

“The fans, everyone at the club and the general public have been really good helping to raise this money.

“I’m a long way from home but coming over here has made me think outside of the box a little bit – it’s great for me to do my bit and help out.”

Adam took a trip to the Morley branch of Asda beforehand, in order to pick up toys en route to the hospital.

Maxine Green, Asda Community Champion, said: “It’s such a great gesture from Adam and he really went above and beyond to help others on Christmas Day, so we wanted to help his appeal with some additional toys.”

LCH is based at Leeds General Infirmary and provides comprehensive specialist support including cancer treatment, transplants and heart surgery.