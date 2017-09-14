Robbers wore creepy masks during terrifying raid on a Leeds bank

Armed robbers who struck at a bank in Leeds were wearing bizarre horror movie-style masks.

The raid took place at Lloyds Bank on Queen Street in Morley at lunchtime yesterday.

l

And today police released CCTV images of the robbers as well as the grey Audi SQ5 they used as a getaway car.

Three men wearing white masks and black clothing entered the bank just after 12.40pm armed with an axe and what has been described as a “long-barreled firearm”.

They threatened staff before making off with a quantity of cash in the Audi, which was parked outside and driven by an accomplice wearing the same disguise.

The car was showing the false registration LG14 KNN and is now known to have been stolen in a burglary in South Yorkshire on September 2. Its genuine registration is L11 JCK.

l

Det Insp Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a very frightening experience for the three members of bank staff and an elderly customer who was in the branch. Thankfully no-one was injured.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries overnight and that work is continuing today in an effort to identify the offenders.

“This took place in a busy high street and the incident was witnessed by several members of the public.

“We received a large number of calls giving information at the time and we are very grateful for that support.

l

“If anyone has any mobile phone footage of images that they have not already shared with the police then we would like to hear from them.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has seen the grey Audi bearing either the false or genuine registration at any time since it was stolen in South Yorkshire on September 2.

“That vehicle is yet to be recovered and we would also welcome any information on its current whereabouts.

“The plain white masks the men wore are also quite distinctive and we would like to hear from anyone who has recently sold a number of these masks or has found any discarded.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Leeds District CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.