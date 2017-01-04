Roy Chubby Brown announces 40th anniversary tour - and he’s coming to Morley

Britain’s lewdest, crudest and boldest comedian, Roy “Chubby” Brown, is set to entertain audiences nationwide with new dates added to his 40th anniversary tour and will be heading to Morley next month.

A firm advocate of no holds barred in comedy, Roy Chubby Brown remains one of the UK’s most iconic, boundary-pushing comedians: testing the taboo and flirting with the forbidden.

Best known for his risqué humour and patchwork clown suit, the Yorkshire-born comedian is renowned for his old-school cheekiness and irreverent observations.

Beloved by fans for his tireless touring and energetic live shows, Roy Chubby Brown has made over 1,000 live appearances and performed in front of 1.5 million fans in a stand-up career spanning over 40 years.

Since his first solo performance over four decades ago, Roy Chubby Brown has remained one of the nation’s most recognisable comedians. Equipped with his trademark flying helmet, pilot goggles and vivid tailoring, Roy Chubby Brown never ceases to provide an evening as animated as his appearance. Every aspect of the self-confessed “old school comic” exudes tradition; from his clownish appearance, to his music-hall singing and dancing routines.

Roy Chubby Brown began performing his own stand-up in Stoke on Trent in 1976, where his talents were identified by comedy veteran, Bernard Manning. In celebration of the four decades since his solo comedy debut, Roy Chubby Brown will be celebrating growing old disgracefully with a 27-date national tour.