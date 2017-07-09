Runners feel the heat at record-breaking Leeds 10K

SPECTATORS enjoyed glorious sunshine as thousands of runners braved the heat to take part in today's Asda Foundation Leeds 10K.

Runners enjoyed "fantastic" support around the course and huge crowds gathered at the finish line outside Leeds Town Hall on The Headrow.

Just under 9,000 people entered the race, with many raising cash for a string of charities at the Run For All organised event

Leeds Rhinos mascot Ronnie the Rhino, who ran the race in full costume, said: "It is the eighth 10K I have done and every single one of them has been sunny. I do the rain dance every year, but it never happens. People have been out in force to cheers us on - I don't think I could have done it without them."

Peter Wishart, 56, of Beeston, donned a Star Wars stormtrooper outfit complete with helmet and managed to get round the course in around 1:40.

Mr Wishart, who was raising money for the Stroke Association, said: "It was very hot but the support all the way around the course was absolutely fantastic."

Men's race winner was John Hobbs of Valley Striders in 32:23; second was Callum Elson of Roundhay Runners in 32:46 and third was Joe Sagar of Spenborough and District AC in 33:05.

Women's race winner was Susan Lewis of Roundhay Runners in 38:59; second was Rachel Hawker in 39:25 and third was Leila Armoush in 39:26.

Callum Hall won the men's wheelchair race in a course record 23:08 and his partner Jade Jones won the women's race in 23:11, a personal best and a new British record.

The couple from north Leeds were part of the for the www.raceforruby.com team raising money for the neo-natal unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

Race for Ruby was set up in memory of Callum's niece Ruby, Hall who died aged just nine-days-old last July.

Jade said: "The conditions were perfect there was a really good atmosphere along the way. Doing it for Race for Ruby gives you a bit more of an incentive. It puts it into perspective so when the race gets hard it helps you push through it."

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Jane Dowson, who stated the race and cheered runners home at the finish line, said: "The number of people who have come out on a sunny Sunday morning to raise money for some fantastic charities is absolutely amazing."

Former rugby league stars Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Barrie McDermott and Terry O’Connor were due to be among the huge field, which also included Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick, former England and Leeds United defender Danny Mills, Sky Sports presenter Bryn Law and Educating Yorkshire teacher Matthew Burton.

Run For All is part of Jane Tomlinson’s lasting legacy. Jane Tomlinson CBE raised £1.85m for children’s and cancer charities before her untimely death from cancer aged just 43 in 2007.

The Leeds 10K is supported by Asda Foundation, Leeds City Council, Clarion, Viisana, Arla Protein, Yorkshire Evening Post, Heart, Banana kick, Up & Running, Aftershokz, Sports and Active Lifestyles and Leeds Beckett University.

