Seven-vehicle crash shuts road in Leeds

A major route in Leeds was shut after seven vehicles - including a double decker bus - were involved in a collision.

The northbound carriageway of the A653 Dewsbury Road was blocked after the crash near the White Rose Centre this morning.

Police were called just before 9am and found a white BMW, a black BMW, a white Ford estate, a double decker bus, a silver Vauxhall Corsa, a red Vauxhall Zafira and a blue Vauxhall Astra were involved.

One driver, a 47-year-old man, has been taken to hospital as a precaution and the road re-opened just after 10.30am.