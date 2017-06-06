Shannon Matthews kidnap TV drama up for seven awards at Leeds ceremony

A DRAMA based on the kidnapping of Dewsbury schoolgirl Shannon Matthews by her mother Karen has secured seven nominations in next month’s The Royal Television Society Yorkshire Centre’s annual Programme Awards.

The awards, which celebrate excellence in production across the region, will take place at The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds on Friday July 7.

Two-part BBC One drama The Moorside will compete against ITV’s Emmerdale and Channel 4’s National Treasure for the Drama award. The Moorisde’s lead actor Gemma Whelan, who played Shannon’s mother Karen, has been nominated for the coveted Actor gong. ITV Yorkshire’s regional news and current affairs programme Calendar has also secured seven nominations. Presenters Duncan Wood are both nominated for the Presenter title.