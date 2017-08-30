Sheep loose on M62 motorway

Police are warning drivers to take extra care...due to a sheep on the motorway.
The West Yorkshire Police Contact Centre said a sheep was loose on the M62 near junction 22.
They tweeted: "Be careful driving eastbound."
