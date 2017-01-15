Spotting a new role at the RSPB

The RSPB is on the lookout for people with a passion for wildlife to join its 2017 volunteer internship programme.

The scheme provides the chance to work on some of the RSPB’s most beautiful nature reserves like Fairburn Ings, near Leeds.

The RSPB Volunteer Visitor Experience Internship is an opportunity for anyone wanting to gain experience in a visitor-related job in conservation. You can also inspire people to get closer to nature. Many of the RSPB’s previous interns have gone on to work for the charity in a variety of visitor roles.

Ex intern Sally Granger, now the visitor experience officer at RSPB Fairburn Ings, said: “Learning about visitor experience on a nature reserve is as fantastic as it sounds. It involved everything from radio and television interviews, to an afternoon shopping to equip a mud kitchen.

“As an intern, I loved spending my days finding new ways to excite and inspire members of the public about wildlife, and seeing families return week after week, getting outside and discovering new things. And I’m lucky enough to be able to do it as a full time job now.”

The role will involve working for either six months or a year on an RSPB nature reserve. Applicants can chose to work at various reserves in Yorkshire and at Leighton Moss in Lancashire. Tasks include everything from welcoming visitors to promoting and running events.

The RSPB is also offering volunteer internships for wardens, carrying out the day to day practical reserve management such as monitoring water levels, maintaining fences and boardwalks and surveying and monitoring of birds and other species. The closing date for applications is noon on January 17.

The internships will start in March.