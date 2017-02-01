Station deal struck: Express service to call at Morley and improvements for commuters

DEALS have been struck to bring extra services and improvements to Morley Railway Station.

TransPennine Express has announced that more of its Manchester to Leeds services will call at Morley by May 2018.

And train operator Northern has also confirmed that it will be investing in improvements at the neglected station.

MP for Morley and Outwood, Andrea Jenkyns, said she secured agreements for the improvements from bosses at Northern, TransPennine Express and Network Rail.

Ms Jenkyns said: “On this occasion I arranged a meeting with all those with a say in the station to urge them to work together and deliver for the people of Morley and I am delighted that at last the issue is moving in the right direction.”

Money for Northern’s work will come from its £40m Station Improvement Fund.

The work will include putting in new seating, LED lighting and a ticket machine. The improvements will take place during the next two years.

Regional Director Paul Barnfield said: “This is an exciting time for rail customers across the North of England as significant levels of investment are being placed into new trains, refurbished trains, new services and enhanced stations.”

TransPennine Express said that six of its Leeds to Manchester services will call at Morley.

Regional Development Manager Graham Meiklejohn said: “We look forward to Morley becoming an important station called at by TransPennine Express and as such we will support all efforts by the rail industry to improve the station, its access and facilities for passengers.”

Station owners, Network Rail, will be working with Northern and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to improve and increase the regularity of trains calling at Morley.

Customer Manager Janet Turlington said: “These vital improvements will be used by a growing number of passenger numbers sit alongside Network Rail’s wider Rail Upgrade Plan.”

WYCA is supporting improvements and considering whether a park and ride scheme will be built in Morley as part of its West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund.

A WYCA spokesperson said: “Park and ride is a key factor in ensuring connectivity across West Yorkshire and the Leeds City Region.”