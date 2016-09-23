TECH TALK: Xqisit iE200 Bluetooth in-earphones are sound choice

Apple's decision to lose the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus means that wireless Bluetooth earphones are the coolest new accessory and I'm recommending the Xqisit iE200.

They work with any Bluetooth enabled smartphone and at just £49.99 they are a steal.

These stylish, cable-free, in-earphones allow you to listen to music and phone calls effortlessly on the move.

They have an amazing magnetic stop-start feature.

Take them out of your ears and the magnetic caps on the earphones allow you to attach the earbuds together - which conveniently pauses your music - enabling you to keep them secure around your neck.

Pull the buds apart and playback resumes.

Xqisit iE200 Bluetooth in-earphones

This is a great feature, which means they are easily accessible and you are less likely to lose them.

You can answer, reject and voice dial using the power/multi function button.

A two hours charge will give you around three hours of music play back, up to four hours of talk time and 150 hours in standby mode.

Of course the most important thing is the sound quality and these are possibly the best in-earphones I've ever tested.

Xqisit iE200

I listened to a variety of sounds, from audio books to rock and roll and found the bass deep, the trebles high, with no distortion. Vocals were crisp and clear.

In summary, a rich sound quality combined with a lightweight design and great features makes the iE200 a Buetooth

BUY NOW: £49.99 from Boots in store or visit www.boots.com