Crash causes major delays on M62 between Leeds and Wakefield

Drivers are being warned about delays of more than hour on the M62 this morning following a crash.

Highways England said the incident had resulted in the closure of two lanes on the westbound carriageway between junction 31 (Normanton) and junction 30 (Oulton).

It is currently reported to be causing delays of more than an hour as vehicles slowly pass the crash scene.

Road users are being advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys and to consider using an alternative route if possible.

Meanwhile, Arriva Yorkshire said the incident was causing disruption to a number of services including the 187, 188 and the 189.