Travel alert: Accident near White Rose causing delays in Morley

Buses are being diverted and traffic is building up after an accident in Morley this morning.

First Bus said it was diverting its 65 service to the White Rose Shopping Centre due to the incident between Wide Lane and the Sainsburys roundabout.

It is travelling via Elland Road, Churwell Hill and the Beeston ring road instead of following its usual route.

There were also reports of very slow traffic on the A653 Dewsbury Road as a result.