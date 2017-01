Travel alert: How is the snow affecting public transport in Leeds and West Yorkshire?

Disruption to the buses in West Yorkshire is being reported due to snow and icy conditions this morning.

Here are some of the services currently being disrupted:

Bradford

First Bus reporting that all of its Bradford services are running on main roads only.

K2 & K3 Keighley - Braithwaite service operating to Guard House Ring.

K5 Keighley Thwaites Brow main roads only and terminating at Doctors.

K6 (Keighley Fell Ln) operating via Fell Ln only no estate terminating at Prospect Mount/Fell Lane.

K7 (Oakworth)SUSPENDED due to dangerous road conditions.

62 not serving Woodside Silsden - serving main roads only

Brontebus 500 only runnijg between Keighley & Haworth - no service to Oxenhope or HebdenBridge.

696, 697 & 698 suspended - buses unable to operate via Halifax Road, Manywell Brow or Hill Top.

Calderdale

20 not serving Rye Lane.

21 is terminating at the top of Hanson Lane and diverting back down Pellon Lane, due to amount of snow on Court Lane.

343 not serving Whetherhill. From Lindley is diverting down East Street back on to the A629.

500 only running between Keighley & Haworth - no service to Oxenhope or HebdenBridge.

553 service will not be able to serve Fountain Head Village. Terminating on Pellon Lane.

561/562 not serving Norland.

577 not serving Boulderclough and possibly not Hubberton due to snow.

X58 terminating at Riponden due to heavy snow at the White house . Not going to Rochdale.

Kirklees

343 not serving Whetherhill. From Lindley is diverting down East Street back on to the A629.

360 unable to use the turning circle at Brackenhall, diverting via Bradford Road from Long Hill Rd.

366 unable to navigate Balmoral Avenue, and using the turning circle on Blackmoorfoot Road.

A635 Greenfield Road both ways closed due to snow between Green Gate Road / Thick Hollins Road and Hollins Lane.

Leeds

No reported incidents

Wakefield

No reported incidents