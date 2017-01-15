Triathletes invited to unveiling of new World Series Leeds race route

Amateur entrants who plan to race this summer's ITU World Series triathlon course in Leeds are being given a sneak preview of the new route.

New organisers British Triathlon are holding a club evening at race base Roundhay Park, where they will announce changes to the logistics of the June event.

The question-and-answer session will be held in The Mansion on January 30 from 9-10pm, and is open to members of affiliated triathlon clubs only.

Before the session, last year's elite men's winner Alistair Brownlee and brother Jonny will take part in a bus tour of the new route with members of the media.

British Triathlon are hoping to exceed 2016's spectator numbers by 20,000 and hit the 100,000 mark.

The weekend features elite men's and women's races, an Olympic-distance amateur event, plus sprint distance, relay and beginner Go Tri races on June 10-11.

To attend the preview evening, email leeds@britishtriathlon.org with your name and club.