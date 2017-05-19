Twelve jailed over quad-bike horror deaths

A man who was driving at 140mph in a 60 zone when he collided with a quad bike, killing four people, has been jailed along with 12 others.

Daniel Raynor, 24, from Barnsley was sentenced to nine years in prison and disqualified from driving for 15 years, after pleading guilty to four offences of causing death by dangerous driving and two of dangerous driving at Leeds Crown Court today.

Daniel Raynor

He was one of 13 people sentenced in connection with the fatal collision in September 2015 on the A6201 between Upton and Hemsworth.

Ryan Beal, 20, Brandon Brown, 20, Alexandra Binns, 18, and Terrie Louise Kirby, 16, who were all from Upton, died after a Nissan 350Z sports car driven by Raynor collided with the rear of a quad bike they were travelling on in the early hours of Sunday, September 27.

Matthew Todd, 23, from Barnsley was also sentenced to nine years after admitting four charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

Also prosecuted for encouragement of dangerous driving were:

Matthew Todd

Clark Henfrey, 20, from Barnsley. Sentenced to 46 weeks detention young offenders institution after pleading guilty.

Stephen Hebden, 23, from Barnsley. Sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty.

Mark Mason, 24, from Barnsley. Sentenced to 46 weeks in custody after pleading guilty.

Jack Dickinson Ellis, 20, from Barnsley. Sentenced to 46 weeks young offenders institute after pleading guilty.

Jake Hackleton, 25, of Barnsley. Sentenced to 46 weeks in prison after pleading guilty.

Nathan Jackson, 21, from Barnsley. Sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty.

Jason Ogilvie, 28, from Wakefield. Sentenced to 42 weeks in prison after pleading guilty.

Jacob Ward, 23, from Barnsley. Sentenced to 46 weeks in prison after pleading guilty.

Andrew Kirkwood, 33, from Dewsbury. Sentenced to 42 weeks in prison after pleading guilty.

Gemma Layton, 28, from Leeds. Sentenced to 42 weeks in prison after pleading guilty.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of the homicide and major enquiry team, said: “The fatal collision on A6201 near Hemsworth was an absolute tragedy for the families of Brandon Brown, Alexandra Binns, Ryan Beal and Terrie Louise Kirby and the wider community of Upton.

“For so many young lives to be lost in a single incident was truly shocking and it is no exaggeration to say that police officers who dealt with this case have been seriously affected by what they saw and experienced.

“On that tragic night, the car driven by Raynor with Todd as a passenger was recorded at a speeds of 140mph when it hit the quad bike the four were on, causing the devastating injuries we sadly saw.

“Driving at this speed, on a 60mph road, was an act of utter stupidity and extreme recklessness which frankly beggars belief.

“Raynor posed a massive danger to anyone else he came into contact with on that road and tragically, when he did, the consequences of his actions were devastating.

“Matthew Todd who was present with him in the car similarly faces nine years in prison as a result of his part in this needless tragedy.

“Clearly a number of others have been found of or pleaded guilty to their own participation in the incident and we are pleased they have been or awaiting sentence by the courts.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Ryan, Brandon, Alexandra and Terrie Louise following the huge loss they have suffered.”

In a joint statement, the families of Alexandra, Brandon, Terrie Louise and Ryan, said: “No sentence will ever make up for what was done to our families on September 27, 2015.

“We lost sons and daughters just entering the prime of their lives. We lost the chance of seeing the people they would have grown into, and the family lives they could have had.

“The pain of that loss may lessen but it will never go away, and our families will always be left with the knowledge they will never again be whole.

“Ryan’s daughter Ruby has also been left without a father and for her to be given such a short time with her Dad is cruel beyond words.

“We are heartbroken with Alexandra’s tragic death, our world will never be the same.

“Losing Brandon has devastated our lives and things will never be the same for our family.

“Terrie Louise was a much loved daughter, granddaughter and sister who will be sadly missed by all including her extended family and friends of Upton. She will be remembered always and forever.

“As families we want to thank all friends and relatives from all over the country for their kindness and generosity. The support they have shown us for more than a year now has been wonderful and has been a source of strength in a time of darkness.

“We are glad the trial has now come to an end and everyone involved in that night has been put before the courts.

“In our eyes everyone convicted of taking part in racing on that night has to take responsibility for what took place, not just the two men behind the wheel of that Nissan. Why did everyone apart from the two in the Nissan leave the scene of the incident where four young people were dead and dying?

“Using a public road for street racing is dangerous beyond words and, as the death of our children has so tragically proved, can cost lives.

“We hope their loss may at least serve as a warning to others of the terrible consequences of behaving so recklessly.

“Finally we would like to thank West Yorkshire Police and the CPS for their hard work in this case.”