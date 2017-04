.AN ELDERLY man was taken to hospital by ambulance after a two-car crash in Pudsey this morning

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of the crash involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Citroen on Chapeltown just before 10.30am today. (Tues April 4)

Firefighters from Stanningley and Cookridge freed a 76-year-old-man from one of the cars. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said Chapeltown was closed for around half-an-hour following the incident.