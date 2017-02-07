Video: ‘Biggest and best ever’ Valentine’s Fair returns to Leeds

Thrillseekers in Leeds should brace themselves for the ‘biggest and best ever’ Valentine’s Fair when it returns for its 26th year.

The finishing touches are currently being made to the popular annual fun fair which this year boasts over 100 rides and attractions at its site on Elland Road. It is due to open on Thursday. (February 9)

Preparation work for this year's Leeds Valentine's Fair. PIC: James Hardisty

Regarded as one of Europe’s biggest fun fairs, highlights this year include the thrilling ‘Top Scan’ - a G-force ride which swings skywards before a freefall back to earth.

The huge Spinning Wild Mouse Roller Coaster is back this year, along with the Superspin, Vertigo and the popular ghost ride. Speaking yesterday Stewart Robinson, co-director of the fair, told the YEP: “The site we are building the fair on is very long this year. It looks breathtaking. A lot of people are saying it’s a completely different layout and a much better feel. It’s very impressive - and taken a lot of doing.”

He said this year’s fair also includes one of the largest travelling fun houses in Europe and more family-friendly rides, such as the Caterpillar roller coaster and the children’s Jets.

It also includes a Bavarian-themed pub on site as well as a variety of food. The fair is open from February 9-19.

Information:

Admission is £1.

Children under one metre and OAPs are free.

Rides priced from £1.50.

Car parking free.

Opening times for the fair are:

Thursday 9 February: 5pm-10.30pm

Friday 10 February: 5pm-10.30pm

Saturday 11 February: 5.45pm-10.30pm

Sunday 12 February: 1pm-10pm

Monday 13 February: 1pm-10pm

Tuesday 14 February: 12pm-4pm

Wednesday 15 February: 1pm-10.30pm

Thursday 16 February: 1pm-10.30pm

Friday 17 February: 1pm-10.30pm

Saturday 18 February: 1pm-10.30pm

Sunday 19 February: 1pm-10pm

Visit www.leedsvalentinesfair.co.uk for more information.