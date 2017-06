This is the shocking moment a car catches fire on a Leeds street.

Children in school uniforms can be seen watching the blaze in horror after the car caught fire near the Manor Golf Club in Drighlington this afternoon.

Wakefield Road, Drighlington

Fire crews from Morley attended the incident on Wakefield Road just after 3.30pm and have now extinguished the fire.

The car involved was a Citroen C4 and nobody was injured.