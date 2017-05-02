WATCH: Moment girl stuns busker with amazing duet on Leeds night out

This is the moment a Leeds busker was stunned when a girl offered to duet with him while on a night out.

Batley singer-songwriter Jade Helliwell was partying in the city centre when she spotted busker Dawid Osial performing on a street corner.

After she asked to take the mic, the musician didn’t know what to expect - but was blown away by Jade’s soaring vocals.

The pair teamed up to perform Leonard Cohen’s classic Hallelujah in front of a large crowd of punters.

Jade, whose style is modern British country pop, appears regularly at venues and festivals around West Yorkshire.