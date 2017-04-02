WHITE BEAR SAGA: Leeds pub to be demolished

A former Leeds pub that has been plagued by vandals will be demolished.

Notice has been given for the demolition of the former White Bear Pub, in Dewsbury Road, Tingley, to begin this month.

It comes after fast food giant McDonalds had a fifth application to build a drive-through restaurant refused last year, following a backlash in the community over highways and noise concerns.

Now a form to Leeds City Council shows that Simon Conway of Matterhorn Capital, which owns the site, has notified the authority of plans to demolish the pub for “redevelopment”. The form says the work will start on April 24 to be completed by May 19.

Coun Tom Leadley (Morley North, Morley Borough Independents) said: “I don’t think anyone would object to demolition of the building, it’s in a poor state of repair. We have had squatters at one time and there has been vandalism and travellers parked there.”

He said permission does not need to be given to demolish a building from the council, unless there is a heritage or technical issue with the site.

Coun Leadley said there have been rumours that an application for a petrol station, and mini Sainsbury’s supermarket could be lodged following the demolition.