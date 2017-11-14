Work starts on £250k project to upgrade play areas at Leeds park

Work on a six-figure project to upgrade one of Leeds’ popular parks is underway.

Builders this week arrived on site at Morley’s Dartmouth Park, where the £250,000 worth of renovations include new games and children’s areas and footpaths.

Funded by contributions made by developers for planning applications in the region, the proposals for improvements were led by Morley Town Council.

It follows years of campaigning by residents and councillors in Morley for upgrades.

Coun Judith Elliott, for Morley South, said: “The work has commenced and I know residents will welcome these improvements to one of the jewels in Morley’s parks crown.

“We have been campaigning for years for this regeneration of Dartmouth Park.”

Coun Elliott said councillors had worked closely with the Friends of Dartmouth Park volunteer group, and residents living nearby, to plan the improvements.

They include a new “multi-use” games area, aimed at youngsters, and improvements to the children’s play area.

Dartmouth Park’s playground will also receive new equipment for children.

There will also be upgrades made to the footpaths inside the park.