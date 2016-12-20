Wunderbar! German twist to Morley nativity

A popular Morley nativity was given a twist during its recent performance - with a German theme at the heart of the production.

Visitors to Morley Community Church were treated to the unique play Wurzener Krippenspiel.

The play had been translated from the German original by church gap year worker Johanna Schmidt.

Johanna, who hails from eastern Germany, had painstakingly translated and adapted the script into English.

In the last few weeks she had recruited a cast of volunteers from the church who helped perform the play.

Mary and Joseph were acted by Angharad and Joshua Chilton.

Angharad is a doctor at Bradford Royal Infirmary and together with her husband lives in Morley.

With the rest of the cast they acted out the traditional story to a packed church which had standing room only for the numbers attending.

Church Pastor Rev Captain Stephen Wright said: “I would like to thank Johanna for all the hard work she had put into making the play possible.

“This was a first for Morley and everyone enjoyed it immensely.”